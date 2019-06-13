Weston seals silver medal in Holland

Rosie Weston claimed the silver medal in the Standard Distance European Championships in Holland.

Having moved up to competing in longer distance races, the 20-year-old triathlete recently won her age group at Challenge Salou in a 70.3 half iron race in a time of five hours 23 minutes, qualifying her for the championship in Bratislava. But that clashed with the Standard Distance European Championships in Weert, which she raced instead last weekend.

Overall the Loughborough University student had a good race, winning the silver medal in her age category in a time of two hours 16 minutes, which qualifies her for next year’s championship in Estonia.