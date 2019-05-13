Westbury make Marston look right Charlies

It was a tale of four Charlies for Westbury as they began their division one campaign with a crushing eight-wicket victory over Long Marston.

Westbury’s opening attack reduced the visitors to 18-6 before Charlie Tredwell (3-10), Charlie Williams (3-11) and Charlie Purton (3-12) combined to dismiss them for just 67.

And Westbury wasted little time reaching the target, racing to 68-2- in the 13th over with Zack Hersov steering the hosts home with 34no on his debut.

In division two, Cropredy won their derby with visitors Banbury II by two wickets.

Jake Heath took 4-27 in Banbury’s 98 all out in which Jack Wilkins 33 led the way, then Cropredy edged home at 101-8 in the 34th over.

Thame II saw off Horley by two runs on the DLS method in division three.

Horley set 175-2 in 46 overs, Dave Taylor hitting 81 while Alaistair Thomas took 4-26 and Daniel Patey 4-30. Christian Warwick then hit an unbeaten 87 and Matt Furness 49 as Thame also reached 175-2 in the 32nd over, two runs ahead of the par score.

Oxford II saw off Sandford St Martin by 46 runs, despite being all out for 135 in which Dylan Swanepoel 33 led the way.

