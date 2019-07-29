Westbury give the leaders a tough test to earn the draw

Westbury took another big step towards ensuring their Cherwell Cricket League status for next season.

Leaders Didcot failed to capitalise on their nearest rivals Great Brickhill’s match being washed out as they were left clinging on for a draw against Westbury in division one.

Westbury set 188-8 in a rain-reduced 48 overs, Will Gurney top-scored with 49 as he and and Olly Tice (37) pushed the score along following the loss of Tom Gurney and Brennan Gough. Nathan Patrick took 3-33 before some counter-attacking from Harry Smith (43) eventually got Westbury up to 188-8 off their 48 overs.

With conditions in their favour Harry Williams (2-30) and Charlie Harper (3-14) ripped though the Didcot top order before spinner George Markham (3-10) left the hosts hanging on at 92-9 from their 37 overs.

Oxford Downs II produced arguably their best performance of the season as they crushed Sandford St Martin by eight wickets to leapfrog them to the top of division three.

A terrific bowling and fielding performance saw Downs bowl their visitors out for just 88, Steve Roberts taking 4-28. Youngster Luke Maslen then hit 41 not out to steer Downs to 89-2 in the 20th over to take over at the top.

Banbury III fell to a six-wicket defeat at Stokenchurch.

The visitors posted just 107-7 batting first with Jack Springett taking 3-14, before the home side eased to 108-4 in the 20th over.

In division four, Horspath III saw off visitors Great & Little Tew by 56 runs in a low-scoring affair.

Horspath had been shot out for 127 runs in the 41st over as Aluptageen Maqbool took 5-29 and Sam Catling 4-35. But then Josh Richardson took 4-28 and Andrew Cummings 3-8 as Tew were rolled for only 71 in the 27th over.

Cropredy III drew with Cumnor III in division nine.

Sam Simpson top scored with 42 as the hosts posted 144-8 with Niall Huckins taking 3-18. In reply, Cumnor reached 84-8 in the 34th over as Billy Burton took 3-15 to put the brakles on.

Westbury III beat Abingdon Vale IV by eight wickets in division ten.

Simon Tindle took 4-25 and George King 3-29 as Abingdon were dismissed for 72 runs in the 22nd over. In reply, Westbury took less than ten overs to complete the victory.