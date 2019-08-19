Westbury foiled as Vale get home in a thrilling fixture

Westbury came out second best in their Cherwell Cricket League clash with Abingdon Vale.

They lost a low-scoring thriller by one wicket in Saturday’s division one fixture.

Westbury got off to a promising start, reaching 52-1 with Brennan Gough hitting a near run a ball 23. But quick wickets and some disciplined bowling left the visitors in trouble on 91-9 before some counterattacking from Charlie Williams (23 not out) pushed it up to a well below par 117 all out while Paul White took 2-7.

In reply, a fired up Charlie Purton blew the Vale top order away with figures of 3-37 before the spinners took control with Charlie Williams (1-12) and George Markham (3-21) off their ten overs, leaving the hosts in trouble at 96-9.

Jonathon Jenkinson and Matthew Butcher shared a resilient last wicket stand of 24 to drag Abingdon Vale over the line with nine balls remaining thanks to Amith Premkumar (36).

Brackley kept up the pressure on division four leaders Witney Mills with a 14-run win at home to Tiddington II.

Adam Wirth top scored with 45 as Brackley were dismissed for 124 runs while Jacob Davis took 3-12. The visitors got home in the 49th over.

Toby Parker smashed an unbeaten century to help Great & Little Tew to a 152-run win against Abingdon Vale II at Ledwell Road.

Tew posted 298-7 in which Parker (152no), Jack Belmont (37) and Justin Parker (31) led the way while George Owen took 3-65. Reuben Barksfield led the way with 35 but the visitors were dismissed in the 34th over.

