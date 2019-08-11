West hits half-century as Banbury return with a draw

Richard West hit a half-century as Banbury returned from Tring Park with a draw in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League.

Lloyd Sabin’s side were inserted in Saturday’s division one fixture and made another poor start, being reduced to 14-2 and 44-4 before West and Shahid Yousaf rescued the situation. Joe White was caught by Alexander Woodland off Steven Clark for a duck, Ed Phillips soon followed, trapped lbw by Clark who then claimed his third victim when Sabin was caught behind by Chloe Hill for 13.

Clark wasn’t finished and he soon had his fourth wicket in the bag when Oliver Clarke was caught by Charlie Macdonell. That brought West and Yousaf together and the pair put on 64 runs for the fifth wicket.

Yousaf was caught and bowled by Michael Payne for 47 runs off 62 balls which included six boundaries. West was also caught behind by Hill off Rory Criddle for 53 runs off 120 balls which included seven boundaries as Banbury moved on to 146-6.

Shazad Rana remained unbeaten on 29 runs off 49 balls as Banbury closed on 167-7 from their 52 overs while Clark finished with an impressive 5-43.

In reply, Charlie Hill captured the early wicket of David Burnell but fellow opener Alexander Woodland proved to be the mainstay of his side’s innings. Woodland and Payne took Tring Park on to 58-2 when Hill claimed his second wicket, with Clarke taking the catch to dismiss Payne (24).

Woodland and Macdonell took the hosts on to 101-3 when Macdonell (24) was stumped by Rana off Joe Thomas. Clark soon followed before Woodland was caught by Matthew Scott off Yousaf for 55 runs off 84 balls which included four boundaries.

Sheridon Gumbs and Scott Rolfe were in the middle as Tring Park closed on 128-5 off their 33 overs.