Webber saddles Indefatigable to winning return at Chelteham

Mollington trainer Paul Webber returned to the Cheltenham winner’s enclosure on the final day of the two-day April meeting.

Indefatigable justified favouritism to land the listed Glide Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle in the hands of regular pilot Gavin Sheehan. The six-year-old was stepping up in trip for the first time on her return to Prestbury Park, where she was fifth in the Grade 2 Tattersalls Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at last month’s Festival.

This time she ran out an impressive winner of the 2m 4f contest for owners Philip Rocher and John B O’Connor. Indefatigable took a keen hold, moved up to challenge The Cull Bank and led two out before drawing five lengths clear at the last hurdle and was eased down to win comfortably.

The Cropredy Lawn handler has always held her in high regard since she arrived from Ireland and said: “We’re delighted with her, she’s kept on improving from every run she’s had over hurdles. She has a wonderful attitude and there’s no reason to think she has stopped improving.

“She ran very well at the Festival and we’ve been dying to step up to two and a half miles with her, she may get further still in future. The plan is to stay over hurdles, I’m not sure she’s got the scope to go over fences.

“But there are plenty of good mares’ hurdle races around now. We’d obviously like to try and make her a Grade 1 filly back here in March.

“She was the first English filly home in the novices at this year’s Festival, so she’s right up there. But finding ones who are good enough to gallop up the hill at Cheltenham is the hardest part.”