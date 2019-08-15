Urquhart gets her call-up by country

Jessie Urquhart took gold and silver at the National Marathon Canoe Championships.

Banbury & District Canoe Club paddlers defied the high winds at Norwich with three of them making the podium.

Urquhart was crowned National Under-16 Girls K2 Champion with Klara Jepson (Oxford Falcon CC), after a very convincing win.

That made up for Saturday’s K1 race, in which Urquhart took silver, but saw a potentially unassailable 40-second lead disappear when she failed to get away cleanly from the second of three portages and was overtaken. Her results over the weekend have seen her selected for the GB Marathon Development Team to race in France, where she will race up as an under-18.

The other medallists were Joe Petersen and Alice Murphy who negotiated the chaos of 90 boats on the start line of the mixed K2 class, to take bronze. Petersen also took fourth in the U23 K1 and seventh in the Senior Men’s K2 with his partner from the recent European Championships, Chelmsford’s Tim Gannicott-Porter.