Turner plays his part in landmark for team

Darren Turner’s second 24-hour race in as many weeks was a landmark achievement for Aston Martin.

But it was also the promise of what might have been after he played a significant role in the maiden Nürburgring 24 Hour class victory and double debut-finish for the Aston Martin Vantage GT4.

The works Aston Martin Racing driver and three-times 24 Hours of Le Mans class winner entered last weekend’s ADAC TOTAL Nürburgring 24 Hours (N24) full of hope for victory in the SP8T class. And while ultimately he was denied that opportunity, Banbury team-mates Alex Brundle, Peter Cate and Jamie Chadwick did win the class.

The N24, which takes place on the fearsome Nürburgring Nordschleife, is a 160-car event featuring a multitude of classes. Regarded as the toughest endurance race on the planet, the SP8T class is one of the more important categories in which Aston Martin entered two brand new works Vantage GT4s.

Turner shared the #36 sterling green machine with test driver Chris Goodwin and German Auto Motor und Sport journalist Christian Gebhardt.

Turner said: “A lot of knowledge has been gained for everyone at the team and everyone back at Aston Martin Racing as well, and now we can just keep making it better through improvements and fine-tuning.”