Turner maintains good run in Japan

Darren Turner continued his stellar run in Japan with D’station Racing as he recorded another podium in the second round of the Super Taikyu series at Sugo.

Following a victorious debut in the category at Suzuka last month, the Aston Martin Racing works driver was re-united in the new Vantage GT3 customer race car with D’station team owner Satoshi Hoshino and Japanese driver Tsubaba Konda for the three-hour event.

We ran a perfect race in terms of driver performance and team strategic performance Darren Turner

Having never seen Sugo before, Turner, along with his team-mates, secured an accomplished podium to ensure D’station Racing ended the weekend with its championship lead well intact.

Turner said: “This was a great result and we’re all very happy with our performance this weekend.

“We came to Sugo knowing we were carrying an additional 30kg of success ballast and that we would also be managing a change in the Balance of Performance. So to come away with third place feels like we’ve achieved the maximum from the weekend.”

Turner and his co-drivers ran their game-plan like clockwork, with Kondo starting the race though dropping to fifth because of the weight deficit. But when rivals pitted early with the onset of the first full-course yellow, the Aston Martin moved up and briefly took the lead.

A sold middle stint from Hoshino meant Turner climbed into the car in third. His job was simply to go as hard as he could to ward off any potential attacks from behind.

Turner added: “We knew going in that if all ran smoothly then getting a podium was probably the maximum we could do. We ran a perfect race in terms of driver performance and team strategic performance. I had to keep punching in fast lap times.”

Turner will return to Japan with D’station Racing AMR for the long-distance Super GT race at Fuji in August.