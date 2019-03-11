Tough task for Banbury to stay up

Banbury will have to win all of their remaining three fixtures and hope their rivals slip up to beat the drop in the South Clubs Women’s Hockey League.

After a positive win last week, Banbury were looking to build on that victory in Saturday’s division three fixture but leaders Henley emerged 7-3 winners.

After a strong start from both teams, the first goal came quickly from Harrow’s Amanda Walker. After good attacking play from Banbury’s forwards Tash Roberts and Beth Camp, Harrow won the ball and converted it into a second goal through captain Kimberley Rowley.

A short corner was awarded to Banbury, which Vicky Warlow received at the top of the D and took a straight strike into the right-hand corner of the goal. Just before halftime, Harrow extended their lead with a third goal by Jessica Dyson.

The start of the second half saw a penalty corner awarded in Harrow’s favour which resulted in them extending their lead through Kerri Lendon. Banbury responded with strong attacking play from the whole team which led Maddy Hunt hitting the ball into Harrow’s D which was then deflected by Molly Levene into the goal.

That goal boosted Banbury’s confidence but their hopes were quickly dashed with two goals in quick succession from Tasha Webster and Kerri Lendon.

Banbury showed good attacking play with early and accurate passes going forward. That led to Banbury’s final goal through Warlow who received the ball and beat Harrlow’s defenders, running the ball along the back line before beating the goal keeper to score. Harrow’s final attacking play saw Walker score their seventh and final goal in the last minutes of the game.

Banbury’s remaining three games are against the three teams immediately above them, Eastcote, Buckingham II and Wycombe.