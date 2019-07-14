Top order deliver as Banbury complete their first double

At last. Banbury’s top order finally delivered as a unit as Lloyd Sabin’s side completed their first Home Counties Premier Cricket League double of the season.

Banbury beat High Wycombe by seven wickets in Saturday’s division one fixture with the top four batsmen all producing decent knocks.

Having elected to bat, Wycombe captain Dan Marles saw his side pegged back in the early stages of their innings as Banbury again did well with the ball. Wycombe were reduced to 29-1 when Edmund Casterton was bowled by Ollie Wright and the Banbury bowler soon sent fellow opener Conrad Louth packing with another good delivery.

Lloyd Paternott was next to go, caught behind by Shazad Rana off David Whiteley as the hosts were reduced to 53-3 before Matthew Gouldstone and Marles came together. The pair put on 59 runs for the fourth wicket when Gouldstone was run out by Charlie Hill.

Marles soon followed for 55 runs, caught by Wright off Whiteley, and wickets continued to fall at regular intervals with Wycombe being dismissed for 169 runs in the 61st over as Ollie Clarke finished with 3-38, Whiteley 2-29 and Wright 2-35.

In reply, Banbury made their best start of the year so far with Sabin and Joe White putting on 70 runs for the first wicket. White was caught by Conner Haddow off Adam Dobb for 36 runs off 73 balls which included five boundaries.

Sabin and Clarke took the score past the three-figure mark when the Banbury skipper was caught behind by George Russell off Dobb for 46 runs off 108 balls which included five boundaries and a six. Shahid Yousaf joined Clarke in the middle and the pair put on 53 runs for the third wicket as Banbury edged closer to the target.

Clarke was caught behind by Russell off Thomas Hampton for 30 runs off 82 balls which included four boundaries, leaving Yousaf and Richard West to see Banbury to victory in the 52nd over. Yousaf scored a quick-fire 44 runs off just 37 balls which included five boundaries and two sixes to maintain his impressive form with the bat.