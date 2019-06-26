Title favourites Headington prove too strong for Central

Headington turned the tables on Banbury Central in the Oxford & District Bowls League.

Central have enjoyed recent success over the Oxford club in cup competitions but came unstuck in the league encounter.

Central A lost 69-65 against the division one title favourites and reigning champions Headington A in an exciting match which went down to the final end at Horton View.

Lee Young, Luke Gilbert, Graham Morbey and Nigel Galletly won 20-13 but was unable to pick up the three shots required on the final end to snatch the overall victory for Central. Alan Carter, Paul Humphries, Ian Gilbert and Will Campion won 23-12. But Chick Boyd, Andy Winter, Andy Wilkin and Keith McNeil lost 12-21 while Nick Spencer, Ian Whelpton, Bob Joiner and Mick Andrew lost 10-23.

Adderbury lost ground on division two leaders Oxford City & County following a 73-71 defeat against Headington B in division two.

Mick Jelfs, Graham Tyrrell, Phil French and Phil Gladden lost 15-17 but Bryan Ogilvie, Pete Griffin, Chris Skidmore and Ted Eley won 24-17. Ian Dunn, Paul Jelfs, Jamie Wilkinson and Darren Sharpe drew 18-18 but Chris Skidmore Junior, Dave Allington, Brian Ray and Tom Clark lost 14-21.

Banbury Central B won 90-52 at Bicester in division three.

John Pardoe, Graham Tilbury, Bob Wilkin and Eric Trinder won 18-17 but Tony Carey, Dave Davies, Mal Leather and Tom McKenna lost 10-23. John Sole, George Ferguson, Ray Havard and Ron Cox lost 12-25 while John Hart, Terry Humphreys, Keith Williams and Ed Creed lost 12-25.