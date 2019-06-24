Title chasers Hooky receive first setback of the season

Hook Norton fell to their first defeat of the season in the Oxon Cricket Association.

The division three leaders lost by six wickets against Kidlington at The Bourne.

Michael Tippett took 3-30 as Hooky were bowled out for 134 in which Max Harris (31) led the way. In reply, Andy Oliver hit 47 not out in Kidlington’s 135-4.

Dorchester’s Conor Graney hit 86 to help his side to a 57-run win over Broughton & North Newington.

Dorchester set 218-8 in which Conor Graney (86) and Lucas Pugh (30) top scored while Richard Harper took 4-56. In reply, Tom Ferris took 6-46 and Pugh 3-34 as Newington fell for 161 in which captain Andrew Parsons (79) and Phil Tustian (41) top scored.

Faringdon moved out of the division one drop zone with a six-wicket win over visitors Middleton Cheney.

Middleton posted 156-8 with James Tillcock (40) and Ali Dennison (33) top scoring while Nick Giles claimed 4-46 and Nick Giles 4-46. In reply, Will Oglesby (74no) and Mike Hume (31no) led Faringdon to victory at 159-4.

Chipping Norton beat Marsh Gibbon by four wickets.

Darren De Bruyn took 4-31 to send Marsh Gibbon stumbling to 129 all out. In reply, Arthur Ward hit an unbeaten 40 as Chippy reached 130-6 despite Hugo Campbell Harris taking 3-36.

Division four leaders Steventon marched on with a nine-wicket win at Deddington.

They bowled their hosts out for 110, in which David Victor (51) top scored and Phillip Armstrong took 3-23, before Daniel Bradley hit 63 not out in Steventon’s 113-1.

