Tillcock misses out on ton but Newington take points

Jason Tillcock was out one run short of his century but Broughton & North Newington beat Kidlington in the Oxon Cricket Association.

Kidlington were all out for 192 in Saturday’s division three fixture, Sahil Kalyan hitting 55 while Clark Berry took 3-48, Nick Hibberd 3-8 and Richard Harper 3-26.

Tillcock then fell one short of a century as Newington won by a single wicket despite Kamran Ramzan taking 3-42.

Hook Norton maintained their 100 per cent record, beating Brill by 100 runs.

Jordan Glazier (72) and Richard Knight (31no) saw Hooky to 189 all out with Tom Broughton taking 3-37 and Andy Wynd 3-56. Knight claimed 4-6 to skittle the home side for 89 in which Wynd (54) led the way.

Witney Swifts continued their dominance in division one, this time sending Chipping Norton crashing to a nine-wicket defeat.

Chippy batted first but were quickly shot out for 65 as Redd Pratley taking 3-11 and Alfie Saunders 3-12. And Swifts took just nine overs to cruise in as George Seacole hit an unbeaten 48 runs.

Middleton Cheney beat Garsington & Cowley by 24 runs in another low-scoring affair.

They had been bowled out for only 122 with Abdullah Saeed taking 3-30 and Idris Faiz 3-25. But Ali Dennison then claimed 4-25 as Garsington fell for 98, Usman Younus hitting 50.

In division four, Garsington & Cowley II beat Deddington by 67 runs.

Deipak Malhotra (43), Waheed Rehman (44) and Waqas Ali (36) top scored as the hosts were dismissed for 186 runs as Chris Buckingham took 6-64. In reply, Waqas Ali (36) and Zarwali Ahmadzai (5-42) then skittled Deddington out with David Webb (30) top scoring.

Four wickets apiece for Bilal Hakeem and Oliver Carr helped Oxenford III to a 13-run win at Hook Norton II in division six.

Frazer Lovat took 3-13 and Jason Davis 4-12 as Oxenford were dismissed for 96 runs in which Asad Bakhtiar (34) top scored. But Hakeem (4-11) and Carr (4-18) did the damage as Hooky were shot out for 83 runs.

In division seven, Charlbury IV cruised to a ten-wicket success over Deddington II.

Simon Oldfield (64) top scored as Deddington were dismissed for 116 runs. In reply, Jim Astle (56no) and George Westbury (48no) saw Charlbury home without loss.