Tice and Gurney complete centuries to secure victory

Centuries for Olly Tice and Tom Gurney helped Westbury to only their second win of the Cherwell Cricket League campaign.

The division one new boys beat Buckingham Town II by 72 runs in Saturday’s reduced overs division one fixture of 40 overs per innings.

After a delayed start, Buckingham won the toss and elected to bowl first. Some disciplined bowling early on meant Westbury got off to a cautious start, before openers Gurney and Tice (103) cut loose to put on 190 runs for the first wicket. After a flurry of late wickets Westbury finished on an impressive 243-7 off their 40 overs with captain Gurney finishing on 100 not out while James Gear took 4-46.

In reply, Buckingham got off to a quick start, with opener David Barnes making 37 and Steve Beck 33. Before Charlie Tredwell (2-23) and leg spinner Charlie Williams (3-40) reduced the visitors to only 162-8 off their 40 overs.

Saturday’s success saw Westbury move up one place in the table ahead of this weekend’s fixture with high-flying Abingdon Vale.

