Thompson tops as Sandford get the better of Brickhill

Sandford St Martin enjoyed an 80-run win over Great Brickhill II in the Cherwell Cricket League.

Chris Thompson led the way with 75 runs as Sandford amassed 320-7 in Saturday’s division three fixture.

Thompson was ably backed by Mark Robey (60no), Jim Howe (58), Richard Murrey (43), Steven Dobson (35) despite taking James Aldridge 3-59. Tom Goffe then claimed 4-57 as Brickhill were restricted to 240-9 in which Jilesh Pattni (65) and Ahad Khan (59no) top scored.

Oxford II enjoyed a six-wicket win at home to Banbury III.

Dylan Swanepoel took 3-9 and Amaan Dogar claimed 3-22 to dismiss Banbury for 152 runs. Robert Craze then hit an unbeaten 71 runs to steer Oxford home in the 36th over.

Three wickets apiece for Jon Hart and Oscar Raisbeck saw lowly Horley to a welcome six-wicket win at Oxford & Bletchingdon Nondescripts.

The hosts were skittled out for 91 with Orffer Ernst (38no) top scoring while Hart took 3-0 and Raisbeck 3-15. In reply, Abdul Saleem’s 3-28 failed to stop Horley getting home in the 24th over.

Westbury’s top flight struggles continued as they fell to a four-wicket defeat at home to Great Brickhill.

Brennan Gough hit 94 and Olly Tice 66 in Westbury’s 243-8 while Garth Davson took 3-57. But it was not enough as Brickhill eased to 247-6, Davson top scoring with an unbeaten 62, ably backed by Mark Nelson (47), Arjun Jhala (33no).

