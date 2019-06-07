The King should be suited by drop in trip at the Curragh

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor’s Charlie McCann to preview the day’s racing.

John Gosden’s Calyx was yesterday ruled out of the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot later in the month after the trainer reported his colt had injured a pastern when losing his unbeaten record at Haydock in the Sandy Lane Stakes last month.

In his absence Ten Sovereigns – beaten favourite in the 2000 Guineas – was cut to 6/4 with BetVictor and Aidan O’Brien’s colt will be banker material for many in the Group 1 contest. I felt Lady Kaya ran a terrific race in the 1000 Guineas when beaten a length by Hermosa who franked the form when subsequently running away with the Irish Guineas at the Curragh. At this stage Sheila Lavery’s filly would get the each way vote at 7/1 with BetVictor.

At Market Rasen this afternoon I feel Stubborn Logic (2.20) will appreciate the slight drop in trip having been outstayed at Fontwell last time. The selection can run off the same mark this afternoon given his 3lbs rise does not come into effect until tomorrow. Sam Twiston-Davies takes over in the saddle this afternoon.

All five hold a realistic chance in the 3m Handicap Hurdle but Court Dreaming (3.25) hit a flat spot before staying on strongly at Ayr last time on his first start at three miles. Nicky Richards fits his progressive six-year-old with first-time cheek-pieces this afternoon in the hope that he can travel more kindly than was the case last time.

Minella Voucher (3.55) did us a favour when scoring over C&D last time and he is taken to defy a 10lbs rise in the weights for Alex Dunn with Jamie Moore taking over in the saddle this afternoon from Adam Wedge. It wasn’t much of a race the selection won last time, but I feel connections have found another winnable looking opportunity despite the handicapper having his say.

Craigmor has won his last three including over C&D from a 6lbs lower mark last time and he must have every chance of making it four on the spin for Olly Murphy and Richard Johnson who has been in the saddle for his last couple of wins. The vote, however, goes to Vice Et Vertu (4.30) who is 1lbs lower than his last winning mark and goes well for Paddy Brennan.

There is plenty of rain forecast for Goodwood ahead of tonight’s card and the maiden French Riviera (8.10) has only her second start for Ralph Beckett in the 12f handicap having shaped promisingly at Wolverhampton on her British debut. She has been raised 1lb in the weights for that effort but is certainly bred to win races.

Fabulist will be all the rage to make it third time lucky with Frankie Dettori having just the one ride on Friday aboard this beautifully bred filly who needs to get a win next to her name for breeding purposes. She is by Dubawi whose progeny tend to appreciate soft ground but her dam – Melodramatic – was unproven on soft ground and her half-brother – Almodavar – was better on faster ground.

Preference goes to Andrew Balding’s Be More (8.40) who has run two solid races in defeat and promises to be well served by this evening’s step up to a mile. The selection is also unproven on soft ground although she did run well at Wetherby on good to soft on her reappearance.

Over to the Curragh and The King (7.40) ran a terrific race behind Magical and Flag Of Honour in a Group 2 contest over this evening’s C&D last time and this listed contest represents a drop in class for Jessica Harrington’s four-year-old. The selection does get further than ten furlongs and the hope is that Shane Foley makes plenty of use of the four-year-old if nobody else wants to make it a proper test.

