The Jaffna Queen does it in style for outgoing chairman

Robert Waley-Cohen marked his final year as Warwickshire Hunt Point-to-Point chairman with a winner at Mollington.

The Edgehill owner/trainer, in his 40th year, stepped down from the post at Monday’s meeting by sending out The Jaffna Queen to run out a 30-lengths winner of the Sir James Shuckburgh Bt Restricted.

The six-year-old, who is by Black Sam Bellamy out of Waley-Cohen’s broodmare Shatabdi, came clear of her rivals in the hands of the Edgehill owner’s son, Sam, with It’ll Be Grand a distant runner-up.

A delighted Robert said: “It’s nice when they are home-bred. She has been knocking on the door all season, so I’m really pleased to get a win.

“She has sort of grown up, I’ve always thought she was rushing herself but now she has settled down.”

Sam, fresh from the birth of his third child, a baby boy Xander, four days earlier, was equally pleased to get a memorable win and added: “Kate [Mawle] has done a great job getting her ready. It’s dad’s last day as chairman and it’s nice to win for him.”

Peter Mason hailed Wick Green’s exciting triumph in the Avonvale Equine Practice South Midlands Area Conditions Race as probably the six-year-old’s “best performance to date”.

Three horses were in contention at the last fence as Mason delivered the son of Sagamix to challenge Velvet Cognac and Izzie Marshall, with Blue Mountain Boy also holding every chance.

It was Mason’s mount who stayed on best on the run-in, though, to deny Velvet Cognac by a neck with Blue Mountain Boy five lengths back in third.

Schiap Hill made Hannah Clarke’s journey from Blandford Forum in Dorset worthwhile by taking the closing Ray Randerson Carpets PPORA Club Members Maiden - although her charge may have had fortune on his side.

The five-year-old was being strongly challenged at the last by Butter Hill Boris only for Zac Baker’s mount to sprawl on landing, leaving Schiap Hill to pass the post with four lengths to spare under Charlie Marshall.

Sawtry owner-trainer-rider Dale Peters partnered Bonamargy to victory in the F N Pile Four, Five & Six-Year-Olds Open Maiden over 2m 4f.

Formerly trained by Rodney Arthur in Ireland, the five-year-old stormed clear on the run-in to score by five lengths from Elmouth, with Pandinus Imperator, who had led over the last, fading into third.