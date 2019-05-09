Tew duo will boost Banbury’s squad

The demise of Great & Little Tew’s first team has benefitted Banbury with Joe White and Joe Thomas moving to White Post Road.

The duo were instrumental in the Ledwell Road club’s success in recent years but will now play their Home Counties Premier League cricket at Banbury. The duo will join two more new signings Dave Eaton and Joe Whaddon at Banbury, and captain Lloyd Sabin is delighted to snap them up.

Sabin said: “Joe Thomas will give us something different with his spin, he will slot straight into Steve Green’s spot although they are completely different bowlers.

“We’ve got a really good blend, the batting looks stronger with Joe White also coming to us, we’ve got three or four good spinners and the younger players have another year’s experience. Some didn’t achieve what they should have done last season.

“Ollie Clarke and Charlie Hill will want to do better than last season, Joe White has a new challenge and I need to have a better season with the bat. Young players like George Tait will be knocking on the door.

“Dave Eaton has joined us form Horley. He has a really good attitude and I see him starting off in the seconds but if he keeps on improving he’s another one who will be in contention. Joe Wadham has moved up here from Taunton, he’s a seamer who will add more competition.

“So for the first time in a long while there will be competition for places throughout the side, which is what we wanted.”

With Slough completely changing their playing squad, it meant their regular overseas player Shahid Yousaf needed a new club and that is Banbury.

Sabin added: “Shahid Yousaf had been with Slough for five years so he knows all about this league. It’s sometimes a lottery what you are going to get with an overseas player but he’s proven in this league with the bat and ball.”