Team must get to grips with problem

Team boss Guenther Steiner will be looking for the Rich Energy Haas F1 team to bounce back in Barcelona.

It was another disappointing race for the Banbury outfit in Azerbaijan with Kevin Magnussen soldiering on to a 13th-place finish in the fourth round. But Banbury team-mate Romain Grosjean saw an early end to his day when he retired 13 laps from the end of Sunday’s 51-lap race with brake issues.

Everybody else seems to be figuring it out, so we need to work hard on that Team boss Guenther Steiner

Sunday’s results dropped the Banbury team two positions to eighth in the constructors’ standings, four points behind seventh-place Renault and four points ahead of ninth-place Toro Rosso.

Steiner said: “It’s a very disappointing result. We just need to get better in understanding the tyres. We’ve been struggling with the introduction of these new tyres since the beginning of the year, we need to get a grip of it.

“It’s quite disappointing that everything is in if you get the tyre to work or not. Everybody else seems to be figuring it out, so we need to work hard on that.”

Magnussen said: “It was a tough day. It’s obviously not the result we were hoping for. We’ll work hard for Barcelona, at least we have some data from there in terms of where the car was working in testing, although temperatures will be a lot different.

“We didn’t expect this kind of start to the season, but all we can do is keep working to resolve our issues – keep looking for a solution.”

Grosjean added: “The first few laps on the medium tyre were very difficult, then the softs grained, but we came back a little in the fight. I was really pushing the car to its limits.

“We need to sit down now and really analyse everything we can. We need to react to be able to fight for a good constructors’ championship place. I believe we’ve got the car for it, it’s just very annoying to have this underlying issue, which we believe is tyre related.”