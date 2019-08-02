Tavus should appreciate step up in trip at Newbury

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor’s Charlie McCann to preview the day’s racing.

Advertise was no match for Ten Sovereigns in the July Cup last month, but he returned to winning ways when landing his third Group 1 in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville on Sunday. Martyn Meade’s three-year-old was cut from 6s to 4/1 at BetVictor for next month’s Sprint Cup at Haydock. Ten Sovereigns remains 7/4 favourite, but a note of caution. Aidan O’Brien’s three-year-old needs fast ground to be seen at his very best and it is rare that you get those conditions in September.

An eight-race card at Newbury this afternoon and there are a possibility of thundery showers at the Berkshire track on ground described as good at noon on Monday. Those with racecourse experience don’t set too high a standard in the opener and Arabian Dream (2.15) can make a winning debut for Ralph Beckett.

The selection is a sister to four 6f winners – including Showcasing who won the Gimcrack – and is bred to be smart and quick. William Haggas saddled the winner of this corresponding race 12 months ago and his newcomer Wejdan is entered in the Lowther Stakes at York later in the month. The market should give us valuable clues as to stable expectations.

Strict Tempo (2.45) really should have won a valuable nursery at Doncaster last September but had struggled to find her best form this season before finishing runner up at Salisbury last time from a 2lbs lower mark. She wouldn’t want too much rain but, granted good ground, she is taken to run a big race.

Wafy (4.25) travelled well but failed to make an impression inside the final couple of furlongs at Ascot last time over 10f and the return to a mile can lead to a change of fortune this afternoon.

Both Mr Top Hat and Dawaleeb like to lead and a strongly run mile should suit Charlie Hills’ four-year-old.

I like the booking of James Doyle for Danny Ocean who travels down from Middleham for Karl Burke. He ran his best race yet when runner up at Leicester last time on his first start over 7f, but the winner has since disappointed and the gelding is 3lbs higher in the weights.

Marginal preference is for Hashtagmetoo (4.55) who was not beaten far over 6f last time and steps up in trip by a furlong for her handicap debut. Oisin Murphy takes over in the saddle this afternoon with regular pilot Nicola Currie currently sidelined through injury.

Tavus (5.30) was a bit keen on his handicap debut over 10f at Windsor when he finished a close third having stayed on all the way to the line – giving the impression he would appreciate a step up to today’s 12f trip. The gelding runs in the colours of Brighton owner Tony Bloom and it will be interesting to see how he goes in the market given he was well backed last time.

Alandalos lost nothing in defeat when second at Sandown last time from a 3lbs lower mark and she remains open to significant improvement. I hope I am not following Tammooz (6.05) over a cliff, but I feel I must give Roger Varian’s gelding one last chance dropping down in trip to 10f. He was ultimately well beaten in third at Newcastle last time off this mark, but he travelled well, and the hope is that this trip back on turf will suit.

Last Look (7.00) was impressive when scoring at Chelmsford on her belated debut and she is taken to make it two out of two at Nottingham tonight despite carrying a 7lbs penalty. As a daughter of Pivotal she should appreciate the forecast soft ground and this evening’s additional quarter mile should suit.

