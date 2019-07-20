Takingitallin can defy a weights rise to win at Worcester

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor’s Charlie McCann to preview the day’s racing.

Glorious Goodwood begins this afternoon on ground described as good on Monday morning but with the distinct possibility of heavy or thundery showers hitting the track today.

In the opening 10f Handicap Setting Sail will be tough to beat despite another 4lbs rise in the weights for finishing runner up at York last time. Charlie Appleby’s four-year-old missed the whole of 2018 but did land his maiden over C&D as a juvenile and the possibility of soft ground holds no terrors. He is a worthy favourite but at 4/1 with BetVictor he is reluctantly overlooked.

Goodwood is Andrew Balding’s local track and he must feel Johnny Drama (1.50) has the necessary pace for today’s trip as the four-year-old makes his debut for the yard. The horse was previously with Ger Lyons but was bought by King Power Racing prior to Royal Ascot when the horse disappointed over 12f. He looks sure to race prominently from his draw in stall one dropped down in trip today and Silvestre De Sousa takes over in the saddle. At 14/1 with BetVictor he is the each way recommendation and rain would certainly be a plus.

The Group 2 Vintage Stakes sees Pinatubo (2.25) put his unbeaten record on the line after making it three out of three in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot last time where he finished 3L in front of Lope Y Fernandez who reopposes this afternoon. Pinatubo might not have the scope of the Aidan O’Brien juvenile in the long term but is taken to confirm the Royal Ascot form today.

Mark Johnston’s Visinari looks sure to appreciate the step up to 7f for the first time and he has the plum draw in stall one – Frankie Dettori might be able to stack them up and then kick from the front in what promises to be a terrific renewal of this valuable prize.

Irish raider Speak In Colours is a fascinating contender for the Lennox Stakes stepping up to 7f for the first time for Joseph O’Brien. At 10/1 with BetVictor I feel he will come there cantering at the furlong pole, but will he get home?

Sir Dancealot (3.00) won the corresponding race 12 months ago and he gets the each way vote at 6/1 with BetVictor despite the fact that David Elsworth has not trained a winner since the spring. The selection would not want the ground too soft, but he has a good draw in stall two although he will want the gaps to appear at the right time.

The Group 1 Goodwood Cup is the feature contest on a magnificent card and Stradivarius is 8/11 with BetVictor to take his winning streak to eight having landed the Ascot Gold Cup for a second year running last month.

That was over two-and-a-half-miles however and I just favour the Melbourne Cup winner Cross Counter over this 2m trip. The selection didn’t have the best of trips when fourth – had to circle the field at a vital time – in the Gold Cup but travelled like a very good horse. He is well drawn in stall three and 7/2 with BetVictor looks a very fair price.

At Beverley this afternoon, Seductive Moment (4.20) is taken to defy 12lbs worth of penalties for Mark Johnston and Joe Fanning. The selection was slowly away yet was still well on top at the line when scoring at Newmarket on Saturday and he holds a couple more entries later in the week.

At Perth this evening, a market move for Bells Of Ailsworth would be worth noting making the journey to Scotland from South Wales for Tim Vaughan. Powerful Symbol shaped with promise over an inadequate trip at Worcester last time when returning from a break. This return to 3m will suit but the vote goes to Buck Dancing (7.25) who was a fluent winner over hurdles at Southwell last time and is taken to defy a 10lbs rise in the weights for Rebecca Menzies.

Takingitallin (7.50) can outstay her rivals in the 3m Mares Handicap Hurdle at Worcester this evening for Donald McCain. The mare is on a hat-trick having scored at Newton Abbot and Uttoxeter in recent weeks and she can defy a 6lbs rise.

