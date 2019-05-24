Tait gets the plaudits after guiding Banbury to victory

Banbury captain Lloyd Sabin was pleased to see George Tait produce a mature innings at Horspath.

The 17-year-old batsman guided Banbury to victory along with Shazad Rana.

Sabin said: “I was really pleased for George because he’s spent a lot of time around the first team without having much luck. It was good for him to get a good score under his belt and remain unbeaten, that should give him confidence to push on this year, he works really hard for us.

“Ollie Clarke and Shazad Rana also batted positively and could have seen us home. It got to a point where it could have been quite tight but George [Tait] and Shazad batted very well, they werethe calmest players out there.

“Shazad batted really well last week and again at Horspath, he showed a lot of experience with the bat, he knew when to defend and when to attack.”

Sabin has also been impressed by new signing Shahid Yousaf.

The Banbury skipper added: “I’ve played against Shahid Yousaf for the last five years and he’s always been up there with the league’s top run scorers. He bowls spin as well, he’s been a good addition to our squad.”