Tait and Simpson do their bit as Banbury go top again

Banbury are back in pole position in the Cherwell Cricket League.

They went back to the top of division two with a four-wicket win at Bicester & North Oxford.

George Tait (4-31) and Richard Simpson (4-40) helped dismiss Bicester for 156 in which Adam Stapleford-Jones (42) and Ryan Moore (30) led the way.

In reply, Banbury reached their target in the 44th over to seal victory thanks to Tom Bartlett (35) and Dave Eaton (35no) despite Daniel Clark taking 4-49.

Cropredy moved back up to second with a three-wicket win at home to Leighton Buzzard Town.

They restricted the visitors to 166-8, with Patrick Somerton taking 3-50 while Sam Roberts (45no) and Antony Francis (32) top scored. In reply, Cropredy reached their target in the 44th over as James Coleman hit an unbeaten 41 and Josh Maynard 38 not out while Francis took 3-40.

Division one leaders Great Brickhill edged out Westbury by one wicket to take over at the top.

Westbury were inserted by Brickhill skipper Doug Aris, and, helped by Brennan Gough (83) and Tom Wilson (33), they posted 246 all out in the 51st over while Jude Ramanadanpulle took 4-69.

In reply, Olly Tice took 3-22 and Charlie Tredwell 3-46 but Mark Nelson top-scored with 61 and Marcus Critchley with 46 before Arjun Jhala (50no) guided Brickhill to the narrowest of victories in the 46th over.

Sandford St Martin’s Chris Thompson hit an unbeaten century to lead his side to a four-wicket win at Great Brickhill II in division three.

Brickhill set 202-7 with Dan Robinson (49), Christopher Jones (42) and Aadi Sharma (32no) all making useful knocks while Simon Smith took 3-38 and Thompson 3-50.

In reply, Thompson (109no) and Tom Goffe (44no) led Sandford home in the 46th over.

