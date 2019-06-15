Stiffer track should suit Tammooz at Newcastle

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor’s Charlie McCann to preview the day’s racing.

Ryan Moore will ride Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck (Evens with BetVictor) at the Curragh in the Irish Derby on Saturday in what looks a three-horse race with Epsom runner up Madhoom (5/2 with BetVictor) and fourth home Broome (11/4) reopposing. The form has already been given a boost when Japan – who finished third in the Derby - toyed with his field at Royal Ascot.

There are many within Ballydoyle who feel Japan will be the best of the bunch in time and I would love to see him take on the girls Enable and Sea Of Class in the King George at the end of July.

Saturday’s Northumberland Plate is the feature of Newcastle’s three-day meeting which begins this afternoon at Gosforth Park with a competitive seven-race card. It is fair to say I hope it is good day for the Roger Varian yard.

Varian is represented in the opener by Daring Venture (1.50) who is drawn out on the wing in stall one which is less than ideal, but she makes her handicap debut off what looks a favourable mark. The selection won her only start on a synthetic surface (polytrack) at Chelmsford and the hope is that she is at least as effective on tapeta.

Spreadsheet (3.00) can make a winning racecourse debut for Roger Varian in the 6f Novice event. Newmarket raiders have won all three renewals of this juvenile contest and this well-bred newcomer would not have to be anything special to win this first time out.

I feel this stiffer track will suit Tammooz (3.30) more than Lingfield last time although I still though he was the best horse in the race last time. That was only his fourth career start and I do think this long home straight will suit given he doesn’t do anything quickly and looks as if he will get further in time.

The feature race is the Seaton Delaval Handicap over a mile and – yes – Roger Varian must have every chance with his top-weight Bowerman although he has been raised 9lbs for scoring over C&D last time. Her Majesty has a couple of good chances of owning a winner on the card including with Seniority who was a late defection from the Hunt Cup last week.

The each way vote goes to Baltic Baron (4.05) who has run two good races since joining David O’Meara from France and runs in the same colours as last week’s Queen Anne winner Lord Glitters.

At Newmarket, Faylaq (2.45) cannot be opposed under a 7lbs penalty for scoring at Ripon a week ago. The selection has been raised 12lbs by the handicapper and is thus 5lbs ‘well-in’. Do note the colt is also entered back on the July course tomorrow Friday.

Lyndon B is rated 82 and deserves to win a modest maiden but I was quite taken with the debut of the filly Nazeef (3.50) who was a never nearer third over today’s C&D. Jim Crowley takes over in the saddle this afternoon.

At Nottingham, I hope to see Varian’s Motawaj (4.15) make a winning handicap debut on his belated seasonal reappearance. The selection showed enough in three starts as a juvenile to suggest he could make his mark this term and the step up in trip to this extended mile should suit.

