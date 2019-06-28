Step up in trip should suit Leo Davinci at Yarmouth

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor’s Charlie McCann to preview the day’s racing.

Dual Arc winner Enable has gone odds on for her scheduled reappearance in the Coral Eclipse at Sandown on Saturday on the back of some upbeat noises from trainer John Gosden who reported her preparation had gone smoothly and he was very much looking forward to her seasonal debut.

Enable is now 10/11 (from 11/10) with BetVictor although it should be noted that the mare’s only defeat in her 11-race career to date, came at Newbury on her second start – the only occasion to date she has raced over Saturday’s trip of ten furlongs.

In the opener at Haydock today, Starczewski (2.00) is taken to go one better than when second at Chepstow last time from a 3lbs lower mark when he was slowly away, pulled hard and just missed out over 10f. The way he hit the line in south Wales suggested this step up to 12f would suit - although there are mixed messages on breeding – and Stevie Donohoe takes over in the saddle today for David Simcock.

Grand Rock is an interesting newcomer in the 6f Juvenile Maiden for William Haggas but, Buhturi (2.30) sets a decent standard and can go one better than when second at Goodwood on debut for Charlie Hills. The selection was given a bump at the start and found himself well off the pace at the Sussex track, but made smooth progress on the outside from halfway and was beaten less than a length.

Dal Horrisgle (4.00) gave weight and a beating to two subsequent winners at Nottingham over a mile last time and he is taken to defy top-weight in today’s feature. The selection has won two of his three career starts but will have to improve again to beat the former Andre Fabre-trained Southern Rock who has won both starts since joining David O’Meara.

The lightly-raced Just My Type (4.35) is hardly one of Roger Varian stable stars, but connections will be keen to get a win next to her name for breeding purposes and she will have few better opportunities in the mile handicap for fillies. The selection may have just needed her reappearance when third at Goodwood and she is entitled to come on for the run.

At Yarmouth, Cape Victory should ensure there is a decent gallop which should enable Akwaan (3.20) to settle better than he did when scoring at Newmarket last time from a 7lbs lower mark in first-time cheek-pieces.

Leo Davinci (3.50) didn’t get the breaks at the right time when runner up at Leicester (7f) last time and she has hinted that this step up to a mile will suit George Scott’s three-year-old. Royal Ascot winning jockey Hayley Turner takes over in the saddle although it should be noted that the filly’s best form is on ground with a bit of cut.

At Epsom, Blazing Saddles (6.05) has been improving with each start so far this season and he is taken to get his head in front in the Lady Amateur Riders’ event which opens the card. Serena Brotherton rode a winner at Pontefract on Monday and she takes over in the saddle this evening.

Note Tapis Libre has won this corresponding race for the last three years and four times in all and the race is named in his honour – and that of jockey Joanna Mason – this evening.

For all your racing odds go to BetVictor.com or follow us on Twitter.