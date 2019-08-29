Step up in trip should suit Brooklyn Boy at Windsor

We've teamed up with BetVictor's Charlie McCann to preview the day's racing.

It is not sure what he beat - Mark Johnston’s admirable Communique was a disappointing last of nine – but Charlie Appleby’s Ghaiyyath ran out a 14L winner of the Group 1 Grosser Preis von Baden at Baden Baden in Germany on Sunday. The winner was cut from 25s to 12/1 immediately after the race and trimmed again on Monday morning to 10/1 with BetVictor for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp next month.

Fast ground the order of the day at Goodwood and Call Me Katie is likely to be a short price for John Gosden in the Fillies’ Novice Stakes over 7f having shaped with promise when third at Newmarket on debut. Preference, however, is for Lady Lynetta (2.45) who also finished third on her sole start to date at Newbury over 6f. The selection holds an entry in the Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket later in the month and she certainly belied her odds (50/1) at the Berkshire track. Richard Hughes’s filly looks open to significant improvement with today’s additional furlong, seemingly, sure to suit.

Celtic Art (3.20) can break his duck at the fourth time of asking stepping up to a mile for the first time. The selection finished second at York in the Convivial – the most valuable Maiden race on the calendar – last time when he ran on all the way to the line.

The danger is obviously Maori Knight who ran an eye-catching race on debut when third at Newbury (7f) and is entered in the Group 2 Royal Lodge Stakes at the end of the month. This £25,000 maiden is short on numbers, but this could be a very informative contest.

Seinesational (4.25) has a course record at Goodwood of 4432 and he gets the vote with Oisin Murphy taking over in the saddle for the first time on William Knight’s four-year-old. The Maxwecan will appreciate returning to 2m for the first time but I hope he ensures there is a decent gallop for the selection who can be a bit keen in his races.

Jason Watson has a number of good rides at Salisbury this evening and I hope to see Brooklyn Boy (7.30) land the finale for Harry Dunlop. The three-year-old looked ready for a step up to 1m 6f when a staying on third at Newbury over slightly shorter last time.

Rectory Road (7.45) was backed as if defeat was out of the question when disappointing over 7f at Kempton last time - the selection’s sole defeat in three starts at the track. He was too free to do himself justice on that occasion and the hope is that he can return to winning ways from his excellent draw in stall three back at Kempton this evening. Apprentice William Cox was in the saddle for his debut success and returns to the plate tonight.

Hydroplane chases a four-timer for Sir Mark Prescott in the 12f handicap, but he disappointed on his two starts here as a juvenile – albeit over trips short of his best – and the vote goes to Gosden’s El Misk (8.15) stepping up to 12f for the first time.

