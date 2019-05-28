Steiner takes positives from Monaco

Guenther Steiner was left to reflect on what might have been following Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix.

Rich Energy Haas F1 Team driver Romain Grosjean earned a second consecutive tenth-place result of 2019 while team-mate Kevin Magnussen was placed 14th after a five-second penalty in the sixth round of the 2019 FIA Formula One World Championship at Circuit de Monaco.

We know the car is faster than it showed, that’s a good thing to look forward to, and I’m sure we’ll make up for it Team boss Guenther Steiner

The Banbury team maintained its sixth-place position in the constructors’ championship but tied with Toro Rosso in the constructors’ standings, one-point behind fifth-place Racing Point and two points ahead of eighth-place Renault.

Team boss Steiner said: “It was a challenging race for us, almost everything that could go wrong, did go wrong for us.

“It’s Monaco though, I think there were just circumstances that led us to only score one point here. I don’t even want to go into all that happened, otherwise you’d have to write a book about it.

“Obviously, we’re not happy about it, but a lot of people would have been happy getting away with one point. We’re pretty upset about that.

“What we’re not upset about is the performance of our car, the team and our drivers. We know the car is faster than it showed, that’s a good thing to look forward to, and I’m sure we’ll make up for it.”