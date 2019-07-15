Steiner pulls no punches after Silverstone setback

Rich Energy Haas F1 Team boss Guenther Steiner pulled no punches following Sunday’s Silverstone setback.
Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen fell victim to an opening-lap incident and both retired shortly thereafter in Sunday’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.
The best that our drivers could bring to the battle was a shovel, to dig the hole we’re in even deeperTeam boss Guenther Steiner
With Sunday’s results, the Banbury team remain ninth in the FIA F1 Constructor’s Championship with 16 points, three behind eighth-place Toro Rosso and Racing Points and 16 ahead of tenth-place Williams.
Steiner said: “It was a very disappointing race for us. I’m just stating the obvious here. The best that our drivers could bring to the battle was a shovel, to dig the hole we’re in even deeper. We need to go back, regroup, and see what we do in future.”
Grosjean said: “We had to retire the car unfortunately. It’s a real shame, we wanted to evaluate both packages on the cars. My car felt really good on the way to the grid, I was encouraged by those laps, and was hoping for a good race.”
Magnussen added: “I think we had a decent weekend going for us but obviously qualifying went worse than we expected. I think we’ve learned some things this weekend about the car, with the experiments we’ve tried.”