Steiner left bemused by problems on the track

Guenther Steiner admits the recent performances of the Rich Energy Haas F1 team have left him bemused.

Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen finished 16th and 19th respectively in Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria.

We just do not understand it, at the moment we have no clue Team boss Guenther Steiner

Magnussen started tenth and did his best to hold position over the opening nine laps but then began dropping positions quickly. Grosjean began the race from 11th grid but quickly dropped four spots on the opening lap. He resumed in 16th and held that position to the finish.

Steiner said: “A disappointing race, obviously. Running around like that is negatively amazing. After qualifying in fifth position, to then have a race like this, I can’t say anything other than it’s disappointing.

“We’ll keep working on it, try to get a better understanding of why this kind of performance is happening from qualifying to the race. We just do not understand it, at the moment we have no clue.”

Grosjean said: “It’s a tough one, it’s really hard to understand where the grip is going, and how we can make the car go faster. I had no grip on those first few laps, then just no pace in the race.

“We’re in a very difficult situation. It may take some time to get on top of our issues. There’s obviously just something that we’re not doing quite right.”

Magnussen added: “We didn’t have any pace in the race after qualifying. It’s disappointing after a very good day on Saturday.

“It’s strange, and very frustrating. Nothing was really working, it felt pretty hopeless, it’s really confusing.”

The Banbury team remain ninth in the FIA F1 Constructor’s Championship with 16 points, one behind eighth-placed Toro Rosso and 16 ahead of Williams.