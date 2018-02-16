Star get in the points after they return to race riding

Banbury Star Cyclists’ Club’s recently-formed race squad got off to an excellent start in the Abingdon Winter Crit Series.

The second round was held last Saturday and saw ten Star riders competing.

Three Star riders finished in the Cat 4 race points: Blaine Carpenter was seventh, Gregor Kelling was eighth and Chris Bull came tenth.

Shutt Velo Race Team sent another strong team to Abingdon.

In the Cat 4 race, Jos Busby, Lloyd Cassidy and Martyn Morris stayed active at the front. Multiple attacks were made before Busby and Cassidy hit the last lap in great positions.

But Cassidy had a rider veer suddenly across his line as he and Busby missed out.

The Cat 3 race saw Gareth Harvey and James Beechey take to the track. Harvey in particular was aggressive and was often forcing the pace on.

Half way through, eight riders got clear with the chasing pack too busy attacking each other. Harvey organised a chase down and the bunch started to work.

That spelled the end for Beechey as five of the eight riders were brought to heel. Harvey was still active on the front right up until three laps to go when he suffered a puncture.

The Elite Cat 1 and 2 race saw Jered Allcock play it smart in the conditions and conserve the power. Three riders broke clear and Allcock had to settle for sixth place.