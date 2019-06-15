Space Blues can land the spoils on the final day at Ascot

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor’s Charlie McCann to preview the day’s racing.

Frankie Dettori’s brilliant 447/1 four-timer lit up Royal Ascot on Thursday and it was so nearly five with Turgenev shooting clear two furlongs out only to be run out of it close home. He may be 48 but the Italian is riding as well as anyone in the weighing room at the moment and has had an extraordinary renaissance since Golden Horn’s win in the Derby back in 2015.

The final day of Royal Ascot 2019 begins with the 7f Chesham Stakes for two-year-olds. Charlie Appleby’s Pinatubo was slowly away but was well on top at the end in the 6f Woodcote Stakes at Epsom on Derby Day and the way he finished his race suggested this additional furlong would suit.

The vote, however, goes to Lope Y Fernandez (2.30) who made a very impressive winning debut at the Curragh over 7f earlier in the month beating his stablemate Kipling – an extremely good juvenile – by nearly four lengths. The Ballydoyle youngsters invariably come on for their initial experience and this has been the target since he crossed the line on debut. He is 11/10 with BetVictor.

Happy Power took advantage of the weight-for-age concession when winning the listed Ganton Stakes at York just eight days ago. He looks the sort who will always want a bit of cut in the ground and must run a big race, but Space Blues (3.05) was value for a bit more than the neck he had in front of Urban Icon at Epsom with Angel’s Hideaway held back in third.

Last year’s Derby winner Masar (3.40) escapes a penalty in the Hardwicke Stakes but has not seen the track since that classic success back in June. He will have to be right back at the top of his game if he is to win following a 12-month lay-off, but he is reported to be working very well at Newmarket and he gets the vote ahead of Defoe and Lah Ti Dar and Dettori.

Blue Point (4.20) bids to win for the second time at the meeting when he runs in the 6f Diamond Jubilee Stakes over 6f having beaten Battash in the King’s Stand Stakes on the opening day.

The last horse to do the double was the brilliant Australian sprinter Choisir back in 2003. The drying ground is a plus for the Godolphin runner who has won four of his five career starts at Ascot. The selection is 9/4 at BetVictor and looks the one to beat as long as he is over his midweek exertions.

My two against the field in the Wokingham are Cape Byron (10/1 at BetVictor) and Spring Loaded (5.00) with marginal preference for the latter who has good course form, has a talented apprentice taking off a valuable 5lbs and looks to have a good draw in stall 24. The each way selection met trouble in running in the corresponding race 12 months ago and is 20/1 with BetVictor who are paying 5 places on what is one of the biggest betting races of the year.

Pallasator has only beaten one horse in two runs since winning last year’s Royal Ascot finale, but he is now ten-years-of-age and he is reluctantly overlooked. If Corelli gets home over this marathon 2m 6f trip he will be tough to beat for Dettori and John Gosden but marginal preference is for Andrew Balding’s Cleonte (5.35) who can reward each way support at 6/1 with BetVictor. For all your racing odds go to BetVictor.com or follow us on Twitter.