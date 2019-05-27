Somerton sets Cropredy up as they take over at the top

Cropredy top the Cherwell Cricket League division two table after a six-wicket win over Bledlow Village.

Ed Somerton took 4-38 in Bledlow’s 206 all out in which Olly Woodward 67 led the way.

Joe Fox hit 77, Brad Ward 53no and Somerton 32 as Cropredy reached 207-4 in the 44th over.

Banbury II went down by five wickets at Wolverton Town.

Haroon Malik took 3-45 as Banbury were dismissed for 150 runs in the 41st over. David De Abreu 46, Jamil Raja 44 and Mohamed Razzan Anver 30no all batted well to see Wolverton home in the 30th over.

Didcot saw off hosts Westbury by four wickets to make it three wins from three in division one.

Patrick Foster took 5-23 in Westbury’s 119 all out in which Tom Gurney 36 top scored then Will Woodley hit 37 to steer Didcot to 123-6 in the 40th over, despite D’Arcy Dietz taking 3-21.

Banbury III beat visitors Stokenchurch by 59 runs in division three.

Jamie Coles (93), Ollie Murrey (70no) and Adnan Ahmed (61) took Banbury to 270-3. Arshad Latif then hammered 105 in Stokenchurch’s reply but they were all out for 211 in the 40th over as Robert Wilson-Fry took 4-27 and Murrey 3-41.

Oxford II hammered Horley by 183 runs.

Balaji Ramalingam hit 108 in Oxford’s 333 all out, in which Orffer Ernst took 3-15, Jonathan Hart 3-45 and David Clark 3-57, ably backed by Arthur Muir (44), Dylan Swanepoel (44), Adam Hall (35) and Kasim Nawaz (32). In reply, Aman Dogar took 4-27 in Horley’s 150 all out in the 33rd over in which Nick Tarrant 35 was the only batsman to make an impression.

Oxford Downs II maintained their perfect start with a 52-run win over hosts Sandford St Martin.

Tom Costley hit 73 in Downs’ 245-8, ably backed by Andrew Lake (53) and Alex Ling (44) while Oliver Ong took 3-43. In reply, Gus Watts (3-39) and Dan Sherbourne (3-46) combined to dismiss Sandford for 193 in the 50th over with Steven Dobson (45) and George Welch (45no) top scoring.

In division four, a century from Jack Belmont helped Great & Little Tew to their first win as they beat Horspath III by 22 runs.

Tew set 259-8 with Belmont hitting 112, ably backed by Toby Parker (37) and Sam Barnes (32). They dismissed Horspath for 237 runs in the 48th over with Samuel Catling taking 3-42 while Craig Wharton (56), Chris Jones (44) and Swapnil Kulkarni (32) all made good contributions.

Brackley crushed Witney Mills by ten wickets.

Josh Rowland took 4-39 as Witney were restricted to 202-7. Adam Wirth 110no and Eric Carpenter 88no saw Brackley home in the 23rd over without loss.

