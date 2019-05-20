Somerton hits a century to seal second success for Cropredy

Ed Somerton smashed a century as Cropredy made it back-to-back victories in the Cherwell Cricket League.

It came in Saturday’s division two fixture as Cropredy eased past Challow & Childrey by 83 runs.

Somerton (123) and Ben Ward (55) helped Cropredy to 267-8 while Luke Stevens took 3-46. Ward (3-30) and Jacob Heath (3-36) combined to dismiss the hosts for 184 in which Ryan Gordon (36) and Alex Lynch (32) top scored.

Banbury II beat Horspath II by ten wickets.

Horspath were held to 118-8 in a rain-reduced 41 overs, Brad Taylor taking 3-12 and Shahbaz Ali hitting 42no. Tom Bartlett then struck an unbeaten 89 and Ed Phillips 34no as Banbury got home in the 22nd over without loss.

Twyford amassed 292-9 as they saw off Westbury by 100 runs in division one.

Shahid Mahmood top-scored with 97 and Atif Ali hit 53 while Muhhammad Naeem Khan (48). Shabaz Alam (36) also made useful knocks for Twyford while Charlie Purton took 4-52 and Charlie Tredwell 4-57. In reply, Mohammed Fayyaz claimed 5-16 as Westbury were bowled out for 192, Olly Tice hitting 73, Tom Wilson 39 and George Markham 39.

Sandford St Martin beat Oxford & Bletchingdon Nondescripts by 70 runs in division three.

Jim Howe (66) and Chris Thompson (49) helped Sandford to 202-7 while Arfan Ahmed took 3-28. Simon Smith claimed 4-46 and Chris Thompson 3-15 to dismiss the hosts in the 34th over in which Pablo Mukherjee (54) led the way.

Full round-up in this week’s Banbury Guardian.