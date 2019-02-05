Snelson beats the elements to take first for Harriers

Skip Snelson took the honours for host club Banbury Harriers in the latest Oxford Mail Cross Country League meeting.

Harriers hosted Sunday’s penultimate round at Adderbury, where the runners were greeted with freezing temperatures but still produced some good races.

The combined under-15/17 men’s race was won by Snelson with Daniel Roberts third and Simon Daenen 20th, giving Harriers second team place.

Snelson took the race out early on, Alexander Pennington from Abingdon AC went with him and Roberts hung on to the leading pair. Snelson increased his lead throughout, taking the win by 13 seconds from Pennington, with Roberts a further 11 seconds behind.

Mollie Davis was second in the under-9 girls race and Isla McGowan was also second in the under-11 race, just 13 seconds behind Isabella Haines-Gray of Oxford City. Charlotte Hall was eighth of the 46 runners.

In the under-11 boys’ race, Richie Mack had his best result of the season. Sitting in third place for much of the race, Mack produced a great sprint finish to claim second place by just one second.

Tilly Lainchbury came second in the under-13 girls’ race and, with Rosie Brand in 17th and Freya Pamphlett 19th, Harriers were third team.

In the combined under-15/17 girls race, the returning Alex Scrivener worked hard throughout to finish third in the older age group.

Reuben Trotter, racing with the senior men, showed consistent strength over the 8km course and was 11th overall, and first under-20.