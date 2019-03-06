Sleight leads Cherwell to promotion

Cherwell Runners have been promoted to division two of the Oxon Cross Country League.

In Sunday’s final fixture at Henley, Henry Sleight led the men’s section home in 43.07 minutes. Chasing him down was super-vet Ian Thomas in 45.02 and Jeffrey Trybus 48.43.

Dan Batchelor was next in 50.30 and completing the A team line-up was Gyles Horner in 53.22 and Warren Harrison in 55.37.

Excellent support in the B teamcame from Guy Tucker 59.31, Kurt Trinder 60.39, John Shaw 68.21 and Ken Craigie 79.11 as Cherwell clinched fourth spot and promotion, despite promotion rivals Oxford Triathlon Club having a slightly better result.

Cherwell ladies came fifth at Henley, led home by Claire Curnow in 44.22 minutes closely followed by Martha Bagnall 44.24 and Kim Shaw 49.46 who were well supported by Helen Burton in 63.58.