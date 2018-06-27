Simpkins sets record in tough trial

Jon Simpkins set a new record but Simon Kisley won the Edmunds Cup TT, the longest time trial in Banbury Star CC’s calendar.

At 30 miles, the Edmunds Cup is the longest and toughest of the weekly time trials and always attracts the most dedicated of riders.

The circular course starts at Tadmarton and heads out to Shipston where it then turns left to Over Norton. From there it turns to Bloxham and back to Tadmarton.

Again, Simpkins (Drag2Zero) set the fastest time, plus a new course record of 1:10.00 with Simon Smith second on 1:13.13, just 90 seconds ahead of Henry Sleight in third.

The first club member home was sixth placed Kisley, with a time of 1:17.17. The fastest woman home was Denise Shepherd (Team Cherwell) on 1:29.59, which put her 11th overall.

Three Star riders Lee Heron, Simon Bull and Stuart Quick headed to Abingdon to race in round three of the ART Summer Crit Series.

Held on the closed circuit Dalton Barracks course, the race was for Cat 4 riders.

Quick tried to follow some of the initial breaks but his efforts didn’t last while Heron and Bull patiently waited in the main bunch. With two laps to go, three riders made a clean break.

A huge sprint from the main bunch followed with Heron coming in a close second over the line, giving him an overall fifth place and valuable points towards his 3rd Cat progression.

Two teams of five Star riders competed in the Ben Owen Memorial ten-mile team TT, hosted by Didcot Phoenix CC.

The host club recorded the fastest combined time of 1:28.37 with Star’s A team eighth in 1:35.49 and the B team 13th on 1:46.16.

Fastest individual Star times were Kisley on 23.14, closely followed by Jonathan Ward on 23.47 and Heron on 23.54.