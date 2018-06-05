Shepherd paves way for another win

Banbury Central beat West Witney 55-40 in the West Oxon Ladies’ Bowls League.

Jenny Williams, Sue Winter, June Bone and Pam Shepherd won 17-10 while Eloise Jones, Gill Hunt, Carole Galletly and Helen Young won 22-15. Mary Tee, Jill Hart, Mo Cox and Ann Norton won 16-15.

Banbury Central won at Oxford City & County in the National Top Club fixture, which was played in the rain.

In the pairs, Pam Shepherd and Caroline Campion won 23-14 and in the singles Carole Galletly won 21-10. The fours found June Bone, Jane Williams, Mary Tee and Mo Cox up against current English Internationals Kath Hawes and Gail Gilkes and they lost 23-21.

The triples produced the vital winning point with Eloise Jones, Sue Waring and Helen Young drawing 16-16.

Bloxham beat Witney Town Blues 66-53 in their West Oxfordshire Mixed League fixture.

Ray Hopkins with Ray Sopp and Anne Kearvell won 21-10 but Alan Miles with John Elstob and Linda Young lost 11-17. Rob Kearvell with Brian Smith and Ros Sopp won 16 10 while John Stephens with Doug Woodward and Sue Miles won 18-16.