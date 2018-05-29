Sharpe points the way as Adderbury race to victory

Adderbury enjoyed a resounding 89-56 victory over Blackbird Leys in the Oxford & District Bowls League.

Top honours in the division three fixture went to Darren Sharpe’s rink of Ian Dunn, Paul Jelfs and Ted Eley who scorched to a 37-7 victory.

George Sainsbury, Steve Millard, Mick Jelfs and Phil Gladden won 22-14 but Bryan Ogilvie, Rod Head, Malcolm Brown and Tom Clark went down 19-21 and Dave Allington, Graham Tyrrell, Pete Griffin and Chris Skidmore lost 11-14.

Banbury Central B lost 90-51 against Headington B.

Ray Puddle, Graham Tilbury, Bob Wilkins and Ron Cox lost 14-27, John Pardoe, Terry Ulph, Dave Boneham and Tom McKenna lost 9-23. Jim Gow, Tony Carey, Eric Trinder, Ian Pickering lost 17-25 while John Hart, Paul Humphries, Keith Williams and Mal Leather drew 15-15.

Basement boys Bloxham won 83-47 at OUP in division four.

Jim Lucas with John Elstob, John Nolan and Rob Kearvell led throughout and won 29-15 while Dave Morse with Ray Sopp, Doug Woodward and Norman Hambidge won 21-10. Alan Miles rink with Bob Ottway, Des Jones and John Stephens won 17-9 while Tony Gardner with Brian Smith, Roy Billingham and Ray Hopkins, despite never being ahead, snatched it on the last end with five shots to win 16-13.

Banbury Central A lost 66-47 against Witney Mills in division one.

Allan Carter, Luke Gilbert, Graham Morbey and Will Campion lost 11-22, Chick Boyd, Andy Wnter, Andy Wilkin and Keith McNeil lost 13-15 while Ian Gilbert, Bob Joiner, Nick Spencer and Nigel Galletly lost 8-18.

Lee Young, Alan Hunt, Ian Whelpton and Les Campion won 15-11.