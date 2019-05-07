Second win comes in dramatic style

The new Aston Martin Racing Vantage GTE recorded its second FIA World Endurance Championship GTE Pro class victory.

It came in one of the most dramatic, unique and snow-affected sportscar races ever to be held at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.

This was a very tough race but probably one of our best ever team performances Aston Martin Racing team boss John Gaw

Driving the #97 Vantage GTE, Maxime Martin and Alex Lynn, delivered a perfectly judged win in the Total 6 Hours of Spa that featured everything, including four safety car periods and frequent heavy snow showers. The last of those caused the red-flag that halted the race ten minutes early while Martin was holding a slender lead in incredibly difficult conditions.

This was the first win for the #97 car since the 2017 Le Mans 24 Hours and marked a maiden win for Martin and Lynn as Aston Martin Racing drivers on the first anniversary of the Vantage GTE’s debut.

The sister #95 Vantage GTE, driven by Danish duo Nicki Thiim and Marco Sørensen, finished seventh having run competitively early on in the race. In GTE Am, Aston Martin Racing partner team TF Sport recorded a brilliant second place with Salih Yoluc, AMR Junior driver Charlie Eastwood and Euan Hankey on the venerable V8 Vantage GTE having started from the class pole. The reigning world champions Paul Dalla Lana, Pedro Lamy and Mathias Lauda finished in sixth position in the #98 Aston Martin V8 Vantage having led at various stages.

Aston Martin Racing boss John Gaw said: “This was a very tough race but probably one of our best ever team performances. This was a great time to do it just before Le Mans and also this victory means that both the #95 and #97 crews have delivered a victory with the Aston Martin Vantage GTE in its first year.

“If we’d said at the start of the year that both cars would have won a race before we went to Le Mans we would have been very happy. The #97 car has been on it all weekend and the guys have deserved this win.

“The #95 car was unlucky not to have been on the podium as well, but we split the strategies through the race to maximise our chance of victory, which we might not have done if we were fighting for a championship. But this is the perfect preparation for Le Mans.”

Martin said: “To get to the end of the season with a win like this, at my home race at Spa, is the best way to capture my first win for Aston Martin. We were really competitive but the conditions were really hard.

“Strategy played a big part in this result and sometimes it was a bit of a gamble. This race had everything, which made it even better to win it. The team did an amazing job, we were quick in the pit stops, we were quick in both conditions and Alex did a fantastic job too, so in the end it was a proper team win.”

Lynn added: “This was a very emotional win for our crew. We’ve had a lot of opportunities to get some good results this year and fate has not played in our favour. The whole crew managed a flawless race and it’s amazing to get my first win for Aston Martin Racing.”