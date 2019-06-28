Sabin wants players to do it again and back up success

Banbury captain Lloyd Sabin will be looking for back-to-back victories on Saturday.

Finchampstead are next up at White Post Road for Saturday’s Home Counties Premier Cricket League fixture.

Anyone can beat anyone but if we play like we did on Saturday I’m sure we can get the win Banbury captain Lloyd Sabin

And Sabin will be urging his players to repeat their performance at Slough in order to close the gap on the top two. Champions Henley and newly-promoted Datchet have opened up a gap at the top of division one but it remains tight in the chasing pack.

Sabin said: “Like all teams in this division, Finchampstead have got individual players who can win a game. Anyone can beat anyone but if we play like we did on Saturday I’m sure we can get the win.”

Sabin, who scored an unbeaten 74 at Slough, was well backed up by Shahid Yousaf but was also pleased to see Joe White score some runs.

He added: “Shahid Yousaf is a class batsman, he’s batting solidly. He has still to produce that big match-winning innings but I’m sure that’s just around the corner and he will score a lot of runs for us.

“Joe White seems to be getting back to where he was although he still isn’t 100 per cent. He had a decent knock on Saturday and that should give him confidence.”