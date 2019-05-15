Sabin takes positives as players step up to plate

Despite seeing his side bow out of the ECB National Club Championship, Banbury captain Lloyd Sabin found plenty of positives.

Banbury lost by three wickets in Sunday’s tie at Henley where Joe White came within one run of getting his maiden century for his new club. Banbury were missing several key regulars but Sabin was encouraged by the performances of the players who came into the side.

It also showed we’ve got the strength in depth and there is competition for places which is what we wanted Banbury captain Lloyd Sabin

Sabin and White put on 151 runs for the second wicket at Henley where the former Great & Little Tew opener hit 12 fours and a six off just 90 balls when he was dismissed.

Sabin said: “It was a top performance at Henley, missing several players against a strong side. We knew it would be tough so the senior players had to stand up and they did. That was Joe White’s first real knock for us and he was unlucky not to get his century.

“It was a good performance even though we lost the game with two balls to go. It also showed we’ve got the strength in depth and there is competition for places which is what we wanted.”

Despite some good displays from those players who came into the team at Henley, Sabin will keep the same squad for Saturday’s trip to Horspath in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League.