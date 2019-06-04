Sabin slates players after another batting collapse

Another top order batting collapse saw Banbury slip to their second successive Home Counties Premier League defeat at Aston Rowant and captain Lloyd Sabin had no excuses.

Banbury lost by a massive 103 runs in Saturday’s division one fixture and Sabin said: “There is no excuse, we just weren’t good enough with the bat or the ball. Everyone looked spot-on in the nets, especially the top five, but at the moment no-one can get a run and that needs to change sharp.

“Even with the ball, we were very poor at Aston Rowant, we lacked a bit of energy in all aspects of our game. We started poorly with the ball and they batted positively, that didn’t surprise me because they’ve got some good players.

“We found it hard to get ourselves into the game. We kept showing glimpses but at key moments we let them off the hook again.”