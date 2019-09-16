Sabin sees Banbury accomplish pre-season targets

Lloyd Sabin’s pre-season targets for Banbury Cricket Club have been met.

Banbury picked up the Bernard Tollett Oxfordshire Cup on Saturday to round off a decent campaign.

Sabin’s side eased to an eight-wicket victory over Oxford Downs in Saturday’s final at Wormsley. That completed Sabin’s target of a top three finish in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League – in which they came runners-up behind champions Henley – and some silverware.

Banbury proved too strong for the West Oxfordshire side, to secure their second trophy of the year following the HCPCL Twenty20 success.

Sabin said: “It was a good way to round off the season, it’s been a very satisfying one, especially with the second XI also getting promoted. We met all our targets and surpassed them, now we need to try and go one better in the league.

“It was a fairly comfortable victory for us in the final but our fielding was awful at the start of Oxford’s innings. Oxford got off to an absolute flyer and it looked as though they were going to get a really big score.

“But with six overs to go we picked it up massively and that was the turning point. We managed to peg them back but chasing those low targets are sometimes tricky. It was just about getting off to a good start which we did and we knocked the runs off quite easily in the end.”