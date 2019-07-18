Sabin says his players deserve all the credit

Lloyd Sabin will be looking for his side to complete their second double of the year on Saturday.

Banbury entertain Horspath looking to make it back-to-back Home Counties Premier Cricket League wins.

It’s a testament to the players that we are where we are in the table Banbury captain Lloyd Sabin

Sabin’s side completed the double over High Wycombe at the start of the reverse division one fixtures and Banbury should have a good chance of doing likewise against lowly Horspath.

Banbury’s top order has been misfiring all season so it was a relief to Sabin that it came right at High Wycombe with the top four all making good contributions.

He said: “It was just a case of doing what we’ve been doing all year really.

“Realistically, I can’t see us catching the top two, there is too much of a gap, but we’ll go into Saturday’s game with plenty of confidence but knowing that on their day, anyone can beat anyone. We’ve got to put in another top performance and see where it takes us.

“This year I’ve lost nine out of ten tosses in the timed format but we’ve still managed to keep getting results. We keep getting asked to bowl but the players have reacted brilliantly every week to field so well. It’s a testament to the players that we are where we are in the table.

“Every game seems to follow the same pattern, it’s tough for the players in the field for 64 overs. We’ve been rattling through our overs and bowling teams out but we just haven’t done it with the bat until Saturday.”

Charlie Hill and Richard West are unavailable so Ed Phillips will come back in to the squad with Sabin deciding later in the week who the other replacement will be.