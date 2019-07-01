Sabin salutes his players after they grind out another victory

Banbury captain Lloyd Sabin heaped praise on his players after they overcame Finchampstead – and the elements – to pick up maximum Home Counties Premier Cricket League points.

Banbury beat Finchampstead by a single wicket in Saturday’s nail-biting division one fixture in the heat at White Post Road. Having dismissed the visitors for 156 runs, Banbury made hard work of getting home but they did with Charlie Hill hitting the winning runs.

Everyone seems to know their role in the team and the players are showing a lot of energy Banbury captain Lloyd Sabin

Sabin said: “At the end of the day we’ve taken maximum points. When you bat poorly and still win games it’s satisfying but you don’t want that to happen too often. It was a very hot day but our reaction to having to field was superb again.

“Everyone seems to know their role in the team and the players are showing a lot of energy. Teams will build partnerships against us but as soon as we made the breakthrough we used it to our advantage.

“We bowled and fielded really well, I was looking for us to bat convincingly as we did at Slough the previous week. The wicket was fine but there were a few too many loose shots played, even though there were couple of poor decisions made go against us.”