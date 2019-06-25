Sabin salutes his players after success at Slough

Banbury captain Lloyd Sabin was delighted with his side’s display in Saturday’s Home Counties Premier Cricket League fixture.

Birthday boy Sabin finally found his form with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 74 runs, while Richard West picked up four wickets from his 11 overs as Banbury won by eight wickets at Slough.

I wanted to bat but our reaction to being asked to field was excellent, the players approached it really well Banbury captain Lloyd Sabin

Sabin said: “They were similar conditions to the game with Aston Rowant in which I felt we lacked the energy to win the game. I stressed to the players before the game that we would have to deal with that better and they did.

“I wanted to bat but our reaction to being asked to field was excellent, the players approached it really well. Although Aston Rowant got off to a good start we didn’t have a lot of luck with a few nicks not going our way, so it would have been easy for the players to let that affect them.

“But everyone had the right attitude and that was the most pleasing aspect for me. We bowled really well, especially after lunch because it was quite an even game up to that point.

“We took a bit of gamble, taking an extra batsman and relying on our spinners but it paid off for us. One of our strengths is our spin attack and all our bowlers performed well. Even that target can be difficult on a tricky wicket but we chased it down comfortably.”