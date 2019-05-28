Sabin reflects on missed opportunity

Lloyd Sabin said it was a missed opportunity after seeing Banbury meet with their first defeat of the Home Counties Premier Cricket League campaign.

Having done so well in the field to restrict the champions to 222-9, Banbury failed to follow up with the bat and were left chasing a lost cause.

Sabin said: “It was a missed opportunity for us. It was a decent wicket but we simply didn’t bat well enough.

“We lost early wickets and felt Henley didn’t even bowl that well but we showed a lack of concentration. As a top six, we all need to pull our fingers out.

“I don’t think it was down to the pressure of the situation, it was just poor decision making. We need to learn from it and move on but we were excellent in the field and bowled superbly, it was just what we asked from the players.”