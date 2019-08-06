Sabin left to reflect on his side’s batting issues again

Lloyd Sabin was left to reflect on a weekend of woe.

Banbury missed the chance to go second in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League and were also knocked out of the ECB Twenty20 Cup.

Saturday’s division one defeat against Aston Rowant was followed 24 hours later by a humbling exit in the regional finals at Kegworth.

Looking back on Saturday’s defeat, Sabin said: “We were probably 30 runs short of a decent total, I felt we could have got 240 -250 when I was batting but then it became much harder to score runs as the ball seemed to get softer. Credit to Aston Rowant though, they bowled much better later in our innings but we didn’t push on when we should have done.

“I hindsight, I should just kept batting for another ten overs but I played a loose shot. If we had seen our overs out and added ten more runs they would also have had two less overs to get them.

“That might have been the difference but we we’re quite good enough with the bat and the ball. When Aston Rowant were four down, they had a bit of a dip but things didn’t go our way.”