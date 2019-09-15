Sabin leads the way as Banbury cruise to victory in cup final

Banbury picked up the Bernard Tollett Oxfordshire Cup on Saturday.

Lloyd Sabin's side eased to an eight-wicket victory over Oxford Downs in Saturday’s final at Wormsley.

On a stunning day, Banbury proved too strong for the West Oxfordshire side to secure the trophy.

Downs’ skipper George Sandbach opted to bat first on winning the toss, got his side off to a flying start as he hit 31 from 20 balls and Tom Costley 16 in a quickfire opening stand of 46. But when they both fell, followed by Amin Rafiq for 17, Downs collapsed alarmingly from 61-2 to 123 all out, with no other player making double figures.

Four run-outs did not help their cause, while Charlie Hill (3-20) and Dave Eaton (2-19) were the pick of the Banbury attack.

On a belting batting track, Downs’s total of 123 all out never looked like being enough, and, led by Sabin, Banbury needed just 16 overs and three balls to reach the target.

Opener Sabin scored a chance-less 72 not out off 51 balls in a knock containing seven fours and three sixes, while Olly Clarke chipped in with 31 not out from 25 balls as Banbury cruised to victory.